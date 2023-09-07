 Skip to content

This is a Ghost update for 7 September 2023

New enhancement ! - Fix - Update 0.3.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12133902 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new enhancement in the shop.
  • Added details on photos.
  • Settings => Accessibility => you can choose how to get up (press or release)
  • The camera is synchronized with night vision.
  • The photo of the distortion is available for guests.
  • The old haunting : rework basement.

