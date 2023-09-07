- Added a new enhancement in the shop.
- Added details on photos.
- Settings => Accessibility => you can choose how to get up (press or release)
- The camera is synchronized with night vision.
- The photo of the distortion is available for guests.
- The old haunting : rework basement.
This is a Ghost update for 7 September 2023
New enhancement ! - Fix - Update 0.3.5
