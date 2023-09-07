- Value adjustment
- Entering the store will now spawn a weapon.
- Adjust the probability of spawning weapons
- The current blood volume will no longer be restored to full at the beginning of the round.
- Some items have added attributes of increasing current blood volume and reducing current blood volume, and reducing blood volume to at least 1
- Reduce the number of gold coins required to refresh low-level stores
- The number of gold coins refreshed is now related to the number of rounds
- Fixed the problem of being unable to equip when the equipment is full
- Fixed the problem of restarting after re-entering the game
- After breaking the treasure chest, there will no longer be a pop-up window to select items. Instead, you will select items after entering the portal.
- After upgrading, there will no longer be a pop-up window to upgrade the ability. Instead, the ability will be upgraded after entering the portal.
Hero's journey update for 7 September 2023
0.1.5 Update instructions
Patchnotes via Steam Community
