Hero's journey update for 7 September 2023

0.1.5 Update instructions

Build 12130003 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Value adjustment
  • Entering the store will now spawn a weapon.
  • Adjust the probability of spawning weapons
  • The current blood volume will no longer be restored to full at the beginning of the round.
  • Some items have added attributes of increasing current blood volume and reducing current blood volume, and reducing blood volume to at least 1
  • Reduce the number of gold coins required to refresh low-level stores
  • The number of gold coins refreshed is now related to the number of rounds
  • Fixed the problem of being unable to equip when the equipment is full
  • Fixed the problem of restarting after re-entering the game
  • After breaking the treasure chest, there will no longer be a pop-up window to select items. Instead, you will select items after entering the portal.
  • After upgrading, there will no longer be a pop-up window to upgrade the ability. Instead, the ability will be upgraded after entering the portal.

