Hero of Fate update for 7 September 2023

Version 3.0.2.6 Update Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 12129655 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Warriors, this update focuses on the difficulty and choices of the Destiny events and the feedback that the Endless Mode is too easy~
The contents of this update are as follows:

New system
1、New-Event selection page adds "Refresh" button, you can use gold to refresh the event!
2、New - Difficulty (Skeleton) and Reward (Treasure Chest) hints have been added to all Destiny cards.

System Adjustment
1、Strengthened the life value growth of monsters in the arena, from 20% to 50%.
2、The number of small monsters in the arena has increased
3、All skill sound effect original volume downward, and replaced a compression method.
4. The button arrows that prompt Z and E don't need to appear anymore if they are clicked more than 6 times per battle.

BUG Fixes
1、Fix the bug that the Archer Chill Vector Level 4 messes up aiming
2、Fix the bug that the background music will change when the arena boss Goblin King appears

Welcome to follow our Discord: https://discord.gg/X3tpnpXv Feedback any questions about the game ~ we will also actively make adjustments to the game, thank you again for supporting Heroes of Fate!

