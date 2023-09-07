Version 3.0.2.6 Update Notice

Hello Warriors, this update focuses on the difficulty and choices of the Destiny events and the feedback that the Endless Mode is too easy~

The contents of this update are as follows:

New system

1、New-Event selection page adds "Refresh" button, you can use gold to refresh the event!

2、New - Difficulty (Skeleton) and Reward (Treasure Chest) hints have been added to all Destiny cards.

System Adjustment

1、Strengthened the life value growth of monsters in the arena, from 20% to 50%.

2、The number of small monsters in the arena has increased

3、All skill sound effect original volume downward, and replaced a compression method.

4. The button arrows that prompt Z and E don't need to appear anymore if they are clicked more than 6 times per battle.

BUG Fixes

1、Fix the bug that the Archer Chill Vector Level 4 messes up aiming

2、Fix the bug that the background music will change when the arena boss Goblin King appears

Welcome to follow our Discord: https://discord.gg/X3tpnpXv Feedback any questions about the game ~ we will also actively make adjustments to the game, thank you again for supporting Heroes of Fate!