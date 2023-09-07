Merfolk & Fall Update is here!

Hello Islanders! The long-awaited Merfolk & Fall update has finally arrived!

We present you a new festival, NPC heart level update, automation system, Merfolk Kingdom, and many more!

**

**

New Features

Story quest part 2

Sturdy Computer

Shed

Indoor & Outdoor Mermaid Decor

Deep forest accessible

Excavation Soil Feature

Architect Desk

Animal Mood System

New Weapon Sets

Slice of Life Cutscenes

Founder Statues

Adoptable Pet

New Ocean Critters

NPCs

Heart level 8 dialogue for all NPC

Dateable NPC and some townies now have new outfits for the entire Fall Season.

Summer Outfit Shopkeepers

Adding a secret new NPC for the harvest festival.

Spooky Festivals

Spooky festival

Ogoh-ogoh Show

Bonk the skeleton mini-game

Glow in the dark ring toss mini-game

Apple Bobbing mini-game

Merfolk Kingdom

You can now access Merfolk Kingdom.

Huge update to the Merfolk Storyline.

Diving 30m, 40m, and 50m level is now open.

Underwater Caves are now open.

Diving Fast Travel

New Ocean Critters

Automation

Adding Auto Ranching Equipments.

Auto Chests allow you to create the ultimate farm automation.

Coral Island 10% Off

We're celebrating Merfolk and Fall Update release with a 10% off for Coral Island, only until September 13, 2023 10AM PDT!

Great opportunity to start a new life as a Farmer in Coral Island!

Already own it? Get it for your family, friends, and loved one

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1158160/Coral_Island/

Thank you,

Stairway Games