Merfolk & Fall Update is here!

Hello Islanders! The long-awaited Merfolk & Fall update has finally arrived!
We present you a new festival, NPC heart level update, automation system, Merfolk Kingdom, and many more!
**
Merfolk & Fall Update Changelist
**
New Features
- Story quest part 2
- Sturdy Computer
- Shed
- Indoor & Outdoor Mermaid Decor
- Deep forest accessible
- Excavation Soil Feature
- Architect Desk
- Animal Mood System
- New Weapon Sets
- Slice of Life Cutscenes
- Founder Statues
- Adoptable Pet
- New Ocean Critters
NPCs
- Heart level 8 dialogue for all NPC
- Dateable NPC and some townies now have new outfits for the entire Fall Season.
- Summer Outfit Shopkeepers
- Adding a secret new NPC for the harvest festival.
Spooky Festivals
- Spooky festival
- Ogoh-ogoh Show
- Bonk the skeleton mini-game
- Glow in the dark ring toss mini-game
- Apple Bobbing mini-game
Merfolk Kingdom
- You can now access Merfolk Kingdom.
- Huge update to the Merfolk Storyline.
- Diving 30m, 40m, and 50m level is now open.
- Underwater Caves are now open.
- Diving Fast Travel
- New Ocean Critters
Automation
- Adding Auto Ranching Equipments.
- Auto Chests allow you to create the ultimate farm automation.
Coral Island 10% Off
We're celebrating Merfolk and Fall Update release with a 10% off for Coral Island, only until September 13, 2023 10AM PDT!
Great opportunity to start a new life as a Farmer in Coral Island!
Already own it? Get it for your family, friends, and loved one
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1158160/Coral_Island/
Thank you,
Stairway Games
