Coral Island update for 7 September 2023

Merfolk & Fall Update is here!

Build 12129553 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Islanders! The long-awaited Merfolk & Fall update has finally arrived!
We present you a new festival, NPC heart level update, automation system, Merfolk Kingdom, and many more!

**

Merfolk & Fall Update Changelist

**

New Features

  • Story quest part 2
  • Sturdy Computer
  • Shed
  • Indoor & Outdoor Mermaid Decor
  • Deep forest accessible
  • Excavation Soil Feature
  • Architect Desk
  • Animal Mood System
  • New Weapon Sets
  • Slice of Life Cutscenes
  • Founder Statues
  • Adoptable Pet
  • New Ocean Critters

NPCs

  • Heart level 8 dialogue for all NPC
  • Dateable NPC and some townies now have new outfits for the entire Fall Season.
  • Summer Outfit Shopkeepers
  • Adding a secret new NPC for the harvest festival.

Spooky Festivals

  • Spooky festival
  • Ogoh-ogoh Show
  • Bonk the skeleton mini-game
  • Glow in the dark ring toss mini-game
  • Apple Bobbing mini-game

Merfolk Kingdom

  • You can now access Merfolk Kingdom.
  • Huge update to the Merfolk Storyline.
  • Diving 30m, 40m, and 50m level is now open.
  • Underwater Caves are now open.
  • Diving Fast Travel
  • New Ocean Critters

Automation

  • Adding Auto Ranching Equipments.
  • Auto Chests allow you to create the ultimate farm automation.

Coral Island 10% Off

We're celebrating Merfolk and Fall Update release with a 10% off for Coral Island, only until September 13, 2023 10AM PDT!
Great opportunity to start a new life as a Farmer in Coral Island!
Already own it? Get it for your family, friends, and loved one

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1158160/Coral_Island/

Thank you,
Stairway Games

