 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Soul Keeper update for 7 September 2023

Soul Keeper Update 1.05

Share · View all patches · Build 12129149 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Fixed - The text box would open 2 times when you jumped on the NPCs.
Fixed - When we say respawn after death, it shows 0.1 second scene from previous episodes and starts the episode.
Fixed - The order of the texts in the NPC books.
Fixed - Even if we can't buy anything in the Market spend, the sound of throwing money in the safe was heard.
Fixed - Camera would sometimes lose player focus in Eternal Sky mode.

Added - Heart replaced the spinning circle on the loading screen.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2524591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link