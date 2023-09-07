Soul Keeper Update 1.05

Hello everyone,

Fixed - The text box would open 2 times when you jumped on the NPCs.

Fixed - When we say respawn after death, it shows 0.1 second scene from previous episodes and starts the episode.

Fixed - The order of the texts in the NPC books.

Fixed - Even if we can't buy anything in the Market spend, the sound of throwing money in the safe was heard.

Fixed - Camera would sometimes lose player focus in Eternal Sky mode.

Added - Heart replaced the spinning circle on the loading screen.