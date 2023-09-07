 Skip to content

Terra Toy Playtest update for 7 September 2023

Patch Notes September 6

Patch Notes September 6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issues with prop placement indicator
  • Improved speed of loading saves
  • Fixed bugs with precipitation not being aligned to clouds
  • Fixed strange grass flickering artifacts

