- Fixed issues with prop placement indicator
- Improved speed of loading saves
- Fixed bugs with precipitation not being aligned to clouds
- Fixed strange grass flickering artifacts
Terra Toy Playtest update for 7 September 2023
Patch Notes September 6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2517671
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update