Bug Blazer Playtest update for 6 September 2023

v1.0.8 Hud shortcuts

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Quick addition to fixing the HUD switching to mess up if you change tabs too fast.
  • Fixed settings displaying client twice.
  • Currently setting the keys don't do anything

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2097241 Depot 2097241
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2097242 Depot 2097242
