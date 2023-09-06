- Quick addition to fixing the HUD switching to mess up if you change tabs too fast.
- Fixed settings displaying client twice.
- Currently setting the keys don't do anything
Bug Blazer Playtest update for 6 September 2023
v1.0.8 Hud shortcuts
