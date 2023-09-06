2023 Season 4 Release [2023.09.05.03]

The iRacing 2023 Season 4 Release is here! This release contains a boot-load of both content and upgrades for 2023 Season 4, which officially starts on September 12th at 0000 UTC! The iRacing garage expands by FIVE bays to include: Acura ARX-06 GTP, Ferrari 296 GT3, NASCAR Classic Pontiac Grand Prix - 1987, Porsche 963 GTP, and Super Formula SF23. In addition, the iRacing map plants TWO new flags and updates a long-awaited third to include: Circuit de Lédenon, Kern County Raceway Park (Asphalt Track, Dirt Track, Legends, and Dirt Mini Oval), and a complete rebuild of Circuit Zandvoort using 2023 data (Grand Prix, Grand Prix w/ Chicane, Nationaal, and Oostelijk).

Our senior software engineers have continued their mission to squeeze every bit of optimization they can into the Simulator, and have further improved load times from last season as well as reduced the memory required to run iRacing. This has enabled us to allow up to TWELVE different car models to be in the same Session at a time without disrupting performance. Our Spotter system has also continued training from the previous season, and is ready to assist you with a variety of new calls, including: incidents or off-track events are ahead or behind you, reporting on damage taken and repair time estimates, reporting on the Strength of Field for the Session, and warning you when you’re on your last laps or time is running out for the event. A brand new audio feature has been added which can simulate the driver wearing ear protection or the effect of a helmet, adding to the immersion on-track. The Results page has received an overhaul for improved usability, including a fully featured “Find Past Results” button, which provides a bevy of selectable fields and filters to help you find exactly the sessions you want to see.

The New Damage Model has been put into practice on ALL FIVE brand new car models, and it has also been enabled for SEVEN existing car models. Our artificial intelligence trainers have given the green flag for ALL FIVE brand new car models, and for THREE existing car models, as well as all SEVEN non-dirt new race track configs, and ELEVEN existing race track configs. We have also added brand new top-notch vehicle setups for nearly every car in the service. Welcome to iRacing 2023 Season 4!

Season highlights include:

Acura ARX-06 GTP

Ferrari 296 GT3

NASCAR Classic Pontiac Grand Prix - 1987

Porsche 963 GTP

Super Formula SF23

Circuit de Lédenon

Kern County Raceway Park (Asphalt Track, Dirt Track, Legends, and Dirt Mini Oval)

Circuit Zandvoort, 2023 rescan and full update (Grand Prix, Grand Prix w/ Chicane, Nationaal, and Oostelijk)

SIM Optimizations (Improved loading times, & reduced memory usage footprint)

Ability to load 12 car models per Session

Rolling drag improvements for tires on off-track surfaces

Additional Spotter Calls (Incidents & off-track ahead/behind, damage report, time/laps remaining, and Strength of Field report)

Driver Audio Filters (ear protection and helmet effects)

Results Page overhaul and Search function

New Damage Model for 12 vehicle models [Acura ARX-06 GTP, Dirt UMP Modified, Ferrari 296 GT3, Ford Mustang FR500S, Modified - SK / NASCAR Whelen Tour Modified (both models), NASCAR Classic Pontiac Grand Prix - 1987, NASCAR Xfinity Class Cars (all 3 models), Porsche 963 GTP, and Super Formula SF23]

AI Racing for 8 vehicle models [Acura ARX-06 GTP, ARCA Menards Chevy / Gen 4 Cup (Gen 4 Cup Car), Audi 90 GTO, Ferrari 296 GT3, NASCAR Classic Pontiac Grand Prix - 1987, Nissan GTP ZXT, Porsche 963 GTP, Super Formula SF23]

AI Racing at 18 track configurations [Circuit de Lédenon, Circuit Zandvoort (ALL 4 Configs), Kern County Raceway Park (Asphalt Oval & Legends), The Milwaukee Mile, Nürburgring Grand-Prix-Strecke (Grand Prix w/out Arena, Kurzanbindung w/out Arena, Sprintstrecke), Road Atlanta (Club, Short), and [Legacy] Silverstone Circuit - 2008 (ALL 5 Configs)]

Hundreds of professionally crafted iRacing vehicle setups

Visit our 2023 Season 4 features page here: https://www.iracing.com/seasons/2023-s4/

Read the full 2023 Season 4 Release Nots on the iRacing Forums here: https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/47512/2023-season-4-release-notes-2023-09-05-03