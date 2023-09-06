Build 0.0.1.84 AVAILABLE NOW
IMPORTANT:
We are reworking the inventory system and there are still bugs present on the client side. We have disabled death to prevent client PCs from dying without being able to consume anything.
FIXED
- Sessions now display the build version.
- Inputs for "Push to Talk", "Crawl" and camera Switch are customizable in the Input Settings.
- Mouse sensitivity has been added to the Input Settings.
- "Unstuck Me!" no longer sends a bug report after excessive use (like, you really overdid it haha).
- Fix of the audio settings that are now functional (yes, you can lower the volume in the main menu, incredible).
- Fix of the global settings panel
- You can no longer overtake your teammates with your super-fast crawl.
- Items now stack in the inventory
- We added a cereal bar to start counting the number of water bottles. Bon appétit!
- Audio feedback when the character eats, drinks, or receives an injection.
- The chat has been temporarily disabled while it undergoes a rework.
- Sessions can now be protected with a password.
- UI feedback regarding thirst and hunger.
- Hunger and thirst now decrease much more slowly.
- We have temporarily disabled death while fixing the inventory for clients.
- Fixed an issue with the radial menu no longer remaining displayed on the screen.
