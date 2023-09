Elzzup has now been fully released and is available for purchase!

I hope you'll have a fun time going through the 300 available levels in the game. :-)

The demo version of the game has also been updated to reflect the changes made to the game since the last demo update in June. It allows you to play through all of the first Tutorial level pack (60 levels), and any progress made in the demo should automatically be transferred to the full game if purchased.