UI Update, Full controller support & more

- VR and desktop menu's have been redesigned to fully support a plethora of input devices.
- Automatic input device detection should switch context appropriately in real-time to reflect the device you're currently using (Only in desktop mode)
- The full list of scalable graphics options are now exposed under the video menu. Users can now fully customise the graphics options to tweak performance.
- Moved the mouse sensitivity option to the Control menu.
- Fully customisable key bindings are now exposed in the Control menu (desktop). VR users can use SteamVR's controller bindings menu to rebind keys for Motion Controllers.
- Fixed simulated crouching in VR.
