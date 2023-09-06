 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

War Of Being update for 6 September 2023

UI Update, Full controller support & more

Share · View all patches · Build 12124753 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Overhauled menus & extended customisation

  • VR and desktop menu's have been redesigned to fully support a plethora of input devices.
  • Automatic input device detection should switch context appropriately in real-time to reflect the device you're currently using (Only in desktop mode)
  • The full list of scalable graphics options are now exposed under the video menu. Users can now fully customise the graphics options to tweak performance.
  • Moved the mouse sensitivity option to the Control menu.
  • Fully customisable key bindings are now exposed in the Control menu (desktop). VR users can use SteamVR's controller bindings menu to rebind keys for Motion Controllers.
  • Fixed simulated crouching in VR.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2475792
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link