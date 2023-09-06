 Skip to content

GunsBox VR update for 6 September 2023

Update v.1.8.0 is here!

Hi all!

Autumn is coming, and we are actively continuing to work on improving our game. We have prepared a bunch of nice improvements and fixes for you.

  • Placing a thumb preview of a created stage on the workshop. Now, you can make a photo from the game and use it as a preview image for workshop items.
  • Two new shooting ranges - Forest Slope (we tried to make it very familiar :)) and Texas. The new locations are available in the Arcade menu - enjoy!

  • Handguns recoil revised
  • The multitool slot now has a new inventory slot implementation, which makes it more user-friendly.
  • In this update, you can organize custom stages by folders, which is essential if you have many of them.

  • Checklist behavior at the beginning of a firing course has been revised, and "Make Ready?" related issues have been fixed.
  • AK12M1 magazine insertion, as well as fire selector logic, have been fixed
  • Steel Challenge scoring fixed

As always ou can find out more in our Discord - https://discord.gg/8VyDbubxM7
We look forward to your feedback and suggestions for further work. Anyway, enjoy the game)

