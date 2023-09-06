Update v.1.8.0 is here!

Hi all!

Autumn is coming, and we are actively continuing to work on improving our game. We have prepared a bunch of nice improvements and fixes for you.

Placing a thumb preview of a created stage on the workshop. Now, you can make a photo from the game and use it as a preview image for workshop items.

Two new shooting ranges - Forest Slope (we tried to make it very familiar :)) and Texas. The new locations are available in the Arcade menu - enjoy!

Handguns recoil revised

The multitool slot now has a new inventory slot implementation, which makes it more user-friendly.

In this update, you can organize custom stages by folders, which is essential if you have many of them.

Checklist behavior at the beginning of a firing course has been revised, and "Make Ready?" related issues have been fixed.

AK12M1 magazine insertion, as well as fire selector logic, have been fixed

Steel Challenge scoring fixed

As always ou can find out more in our Discord - https://discord.gg/8VyDbubxM7

We look forward to your feedback and suggestions for further work. Anyway, enjoy the game)