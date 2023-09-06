- Added Option to hide the inGame Clock in the lower Corner
- Adjusted the Puzzle Hard-3
- Fixed the inGame Name set in Settings not being saved
Marble Magicks update for 6 September 2023
Update 2.2.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2491381
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2491382
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2491383
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update