Marble Magicks update for 6 September 2023

Update 2.2.1

Build 12122077

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Option to hide the inGame Clock in the lower Corner
  • Adjusted the Puzzle Hard-3
  • Fixed the inGame Name set in Settings not being saved

