1、Optimized the UI of character avatars during the preparation phase.
2、Added operation prompts for character avatars: Press the number keys 1 and 2 to switch between characters.
3、Fixed the description error of the character "Holy Blade - Blue Crystal" in the English environment.
4、Fixed the issue where the game resolution was incorrect after adjusting the computer's resolution.
围城囚牢 update for 6 September 2023
Version Update ver.1.23
