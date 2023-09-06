 Skip to content

围城囚牢 update for 6 September 2023

Version Update ver.1.23

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1、Optimized the UI of character avatars during the preparation phase.
2、Added operation prompts for character avatars: Press the number keys 1 and 2 to switch between characters.
3、Fixed the description error of the character "Holy Blade - Blue Crystal" in the English environment.
4、Fixed the issue where the game resolution was incorrect after adjusting the computer's resolution.

Changed files in this update

