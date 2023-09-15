Prepare for combat ⚔️ | Early Access Update #6 🛠️

Birdfolks! 🐦

We're thrilled to be back in touch with all of you, delivering the latest updates from the development frontline in Scorchlands. We can't wait to share what we've been working on!

So speaking of the frontline… Let's dive straight into the heart of battle, as our most recent update has brought significant changes and improvements to combat!

Fight!

Players can now issue orders for their units to swap positions. This tactical maneuver can be executed by simply directing your character onto a friendly unit's hex. The battlefield just got a lot more dynamic!

But that's not all! While in formation, your units will closely follow your character while maintaining their relative positions. It's all about keeping those ranks tight and coordinated - you’ll feel it yourselves!

For those of you who crave the details, we've included the full changelog below, so you can get into the specifics of all the exciting changes we've made. Check it out!

## [Patch 0.2.4] -- 2023-09-15

Combat improvements:

Players can now order their units to swap positions.

Players can swap positions with friendly units by running onto their hex.

After unlocking a new technology at tier 4, players can order their units to assemble a formation.

While in formation, units will follow the player while maintaining relative positioning.

Players can deploy three different unit formations using [Z], [X], [C] keybinds.

Players can also create custom formations by positioning units around themselves and toggling formation on and off with [Q].

Changed default keybind for undeploying all units to [B].

Added a keybind for quickly deploying all units with [V].

Player units can now collect red crystals no matter the nearby enemy's presence when standing next to it. Previously it was only possible for the player character.

Fixes:

Fixed an issue causing all enemies to despawn after placing a biome.

