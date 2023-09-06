 Skip to content

Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 6 September 2023

Update Notes for 2023/09/05

Build 12118779 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Potential fix: Game crash from object pooling.
  • Potential fix: Details tooltip sometimes not showing up in redesign of shop.

