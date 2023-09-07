 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cards & Tankards update for 7 September 2023

1.3 Haven Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12118143 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.3 Release Notes:

Added:

  • Patrons can now create Patron exclusive Havens, that only other Patrons can join

  • Patrons now have exclusive early access to our first new Haven type, the Lair

  • Additional card VFX and SFX

    • Acidic Overlord
    • Carrion Decomposer
    • Defensive Acumen
    • Eternal Aetherite
    • Gelatinize
    • Jorgan, the Stout
    • Kira, Heroine of Garsang
    • Life Pact
    • Skill Siphoner
    • Unshackle

  • Additional Attribute VFX

    • Loophole
    • Pacifist
    • Suppressed

  • New Flying Pets

    • Rebellion's Spark
    • Untaming Destroyer

  • New Table Pets

    • Carrion Decomposer
    • Eternal Etherite
    • Improvised Medic
    • Leyline Aligner
    • Suppressor of Magic

  • Fan Art to the Tavern

  • Outdoor Login Scene

Changed:

  • Taverns were renamed to Havens, Tavern is now a type of Haven

  • Havens are now separated by game mode

    • Standard
    • Draft

  • Reduced the cost of many cosmetics, pets and props

  • Increased movement speed

  • AI battles have been moved to the opposite side of the table

  • Improved collider size for Mulligan

  • You can no longer walk through walls

  • Improved lighting

  • Positioning of items in the Tavern

Fixed:

  • Bumpy movement when walking down stairs
  • Garngian Cutthroat only shows 2 Assassin's Strikes on Last Word in the VFX
  • Touching the far-left and far-right barkeeper cards in VR
  • Gaps in the Tavern's colliders

Changed files in this update

Cards & Tankards Content Depot 1506851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link