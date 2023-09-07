1.3 Haven Update

Version 1.3 Release Notes:
Added:
-
Patrons can now create Patron exclusive Havens, that only other Patrons can join
-
Patrons now have exclusive early access to our first new Haven type, the Lair
-
Additional card VFX and SFX
- Acidic Overlord
- Carrion Decomposer
- Defensive Acumen
- Eternal Aetherite
- Gelatinize
- Jorgan, the Stout
- Kira, Heroine of Garsang
- Life Pact
- Skill Siphoner
- Unshackle
-
Additional Attribute VFX
- Loophole
- Pacifist
- Suppressed
-
New Flying Pets
- Rebellion's Spark
- Untaming Destroyer
-
New Table Pets
- Carrion Decomposer
- Eternal Etherite
- Improvised Medic
- Leyline Aligner
- Suppressor of Magic
-
Fan Art to the Tavern
-
Outdoor Login Scene
Changed:
-
Taverns were renamed to Havens, Tavern is now a type of Haven
-
Havens are now separated by game mode
- Standard
- Draft
-
Reduced the cost of many cosmetics, pets and props
-
Increased movement speed
-
AI battles have been moved to the opposite side of the table
-
Improved collider size for Mulligan
-
You can no longer walk through walls
-
Improved lighting
-
Positioning of items in the Tavern
Fixed:
- Bumpy movement when walking down stairs
- Garngian Cutthroat only shows 2 Assassin's Strikes on Last Word in the VFX
- Touching the far-left and far-right barkeeper cards in VR
- Gaps in the Tavern's colliders
