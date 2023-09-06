 Skip to content

Infinity Islets update for 6 September 2023

Update 0.11

Update 0.11

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's new:

  • Improved controls. Your mappings will be reset. Apologies for the inconvenience caused.

  • 8 new artifacts to unearth:

    • Trees
    • Human figurines holding weapons

  • Vine casting controls are now separate from movement/camera to enable inversion of vine casting controls.

  • Sunsets are now prettier. Praise the Sun!

  • More stars in the night sky.

  • Improved tutorial.

  • You can now control the game's menu using WASD on a keyboard and right stick on a controller.

  • You can now control the character using arrow keys on a keyboard.

  • It's now possible to toggle the HUD using the default "H" key.

  • Other various small fixes.

