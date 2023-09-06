Update 0.11

What's new:
Improved controls. Your mappings will be reset. Apologies for the inconvenience caused.
8 new artifacts to unearth:
- Trees
- Human figurines holding weapons
Vine casting controls are now separate from movement/camera to enable inversion of vine casting controls.
Sunsets are now prettier. Praise the Sun!
More stars in the night sky.
Improved tutorial.
You can now control the game's menu using WASD on a keyboard and right stick on a controller.
You can now control the character using arrow keys on a keyboard.
It's now possible to toggle the HUD using the default "H" key.
Other various small fixes.
