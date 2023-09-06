 Skip to content

Her Heart's Desire: A Landlord Epic update for 6 September 2023

Update Sept 5th, Lily, Rose, and Daisy Ending Bug Fixes

  • Updated Daisy ending (missing notification)
  • Updated code to ensure it's possible to reach the Lily or Rose endings as well
  • Heartbeat sound updated to be softer, not as loud

