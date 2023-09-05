 Skip to content

MAD WAY update for 5 September 2023

Update 2.4

Mad Way 2.4

Map SandWay

Fix :

Fixed a bug preventing players to take the laser cannon at same time,
Fixed multiple collision issues.

Add :

Added a new experimental multiplayer game mode,
Introduced teleporters for the default multiplayer mode.

Modification :

Improved player synchronization,
Adjusted spaceship speed,
Modified several shortcuts.

