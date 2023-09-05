Update 2.4

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44336854/3e3437b0aa0fbe516c1d970430a272da482b514e.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44336854/1b2459b5087684a74629c50a63781801c88f9f64.png)[/url]
Mad Way 2.4
Map SandWay
Fix :
Fixed a bug preventing players to take the laser cannon at same time,
Fixed multiple collision issues.
Add :
Added a new experimental multiplayer game mode,
Introduced teleporters for the default multiplayer mode.
Modification :
Improved player synchronization,
Adjusted spaceship speed,
Modified several shortcuts.
