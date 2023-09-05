Update Notes for 06.09

Hello everyone!
Small update today, but big steps into the optimization issues of the game. I've found that some of the features were hard on the GPU and changed them. Based on testing, you should get around 30-40 more FPS now.
Stay safe!
