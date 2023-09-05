 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Haunted Investigation update for 5 September 2023

Update Notes for 06.09

Share · View all patches · Build 12116881 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Small update today, but big steps into the optimization issues of the game. I've found that some of the features were hard on the GPU and changed them. Based on testing, you should get around 30-40 more FPS now.

Stay safe!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2400881 Depot 2400881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link