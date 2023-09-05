Maxix Robotics LIVE

Maxix Robotics is LIVE

Maxix Robotics has had a long journey to get to where we are, which is release day. We are excited to debut this game to everyone. We are a small indie team who have developed this game for over a year and we have poured our love and dedication into not only the game, but the world we want to build.

Thank you to everyone involved and to our friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It has been a long one, but we are finally here.

_Questions: