Happy launch day, snake farmers! It's been a great launch day, too -- we even hit second place on the new and trending list!! That's front page stuff!!

Patch notes:

Fixed a typo in the French version of the game (gosse truelle -> grosse truelle)

Aaaand that's it! I hope y'all are having fun snarming (snake farming), and good luck hitting the top of those leaderboardssssssssssssssssss 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍

-- Heather Flowers