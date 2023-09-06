 Skip to content

Hidden Cats In Town update for 6 September 2023

Update20230906

Share · View all patches · Build 12114979 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.During the game, additional hints can be obtained
2.Optimized mouse drag scene functionality
3.Adjusted UI display at some resolutions
4.Increase the sound effect of cats
5.Other details optimization

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2321311 Depot 2321311
  • Loading history…
