Giant Defense update for 6 September 2023

[Giant Defense] Update Announcement

Build 12114458

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! We are excited to announce a major update for [Giant Defense]! The game now supports multiple languages to allow more players to join in and explore the fantastic world of the game.

Newly supported languages:

French
Spanish
Japanese
Korean

Now you can enjoy [Giant Defense] in your preferred language, whether you are French, Spanish, Japanese, or Korean. Experience the best gaming adventure!

Don't miss this opportunity, update [Giant Defense] now, and embark on your journey of adventure! Explore alongside players from around the world, build friendships, conquer challenges, and become a legendary hero in [Giant Defense].

We appreciate your continuous support and look forward to having you play [Giant Defense] with us. If you have any suggestions or feedback, please feel free to contact us.

Have a great time playing!

[Contact Information]
If you have any questions, suggestions, or need support, please don't hesitate to contact us:
Email: freejoe2012@gmail.com

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2407101 Depot 2407101
  • Loading history…
