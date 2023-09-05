 Skip to content

Gate One update for 5 September 2023

Patch Notes - 0.4.1.0

Build 12113779

  • Reworked equip UI.
  • Equipment is now slot bound.
  • Added "auto equip" and "unequip all" button.
  • Reworked some combat visuals.
  • Added cloud save.
  • Increased amount of cards you can hold to 12.
  • Rebalanced / buffed cards.

