Patch Notes - 0.4.1.0

- Reworked equip UI.
- Equipment is now slot bound.
- Added "auto equip" and "unequip all" button.
- Reworked some combat visuals.
- Added cloud save.
- Increased amount of cards you can hold to 12.
- Rebalanced / buffed cards.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update