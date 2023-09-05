Update: Important Multiplayer HotFix

This update has focused on providing a proper, stable and fun multiplayer experience for all players.

Changelog:

Fixed 128 game-breaking Desync Triggers in multiplayer

Fixed AI bugs that would cause Desync when playing multiplayer with AIs

Fixed numerous crashes that occurred in multiplayer related to Desyncs between users

Fixed errors sending data to memory that caused significant FPS drops and Lag in the game

I hope you can enjoy the game much more after this update! If you continue to have any incidents in Multiplayer, do not hesitate to report it.

Have a nice day!