Ancient Wars: Sparta Definitive Edition update for 5 September 2023

Update: Important Multiplayer HotFix

Build 12113511

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update has focused on providing a proper, stable and fun multiplayer experience for all players.

Changelog:

  • Fixed 128 game-breaking Desync Triggers in multiplayer
  • Fixed AI bugs that would cause Desync when playing multiplayer with AIs
  • Fixed numerous crashes that occurred in multiplayer related to Desyncs between users
  • Fixed errors sending data to memory that caused significant FPS drops and Lag in the game

I hope you can enjoy the game much more after this update! If you continue to have any incidents in Multiplayer, do not hesitate to report it.

Have a nice day!

