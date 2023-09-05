Update: Important Multiplayer HotFix

This update has focused on providing a proper, stable and fun multiplayer experience for all players.
Changelog:
- Fixed 128 game-breaking Desync Triggers in multiplayer
- Fixed AI bugs that would cause Desync when playing multiplayer with AIs
- Fixed numerous crashes that occurred in multiplayer related to Desyncs between users
- Fixed errors sending data to memory that caused significant FPS drops and Lag in the game
I hope you can enjoy the game much more after this update! If you continue to have any incidents in Multiplayer, do not hesitate to report it.
Have a nice day!
