Shapelab update for 5 September 2023

Release Notes - Tue, September 05, 2023

Tue, September 05, 2023 · Build 12112502

New features

Thumbnail view in the file browser for SL3D project files

  • Option to switch between "List View" and "Thumbnail View" to showcase automatically generated screenshots of your creations, simplifying the process of identifying and loading the desired project.
  • The toggle button is at the top right corner of the file browser.

Thumbnail view in the file browser for reference images (PNG, JPG)

  • Option to display a preview of the importable images when browsing for reference images or alphas.
  • The toggle button is at the top right corner of the file browser.

Fixes

  • The Trim and Flatten brushes in raycast mode were not functioning correctly with certain strength slider values.
  • In specific scenarios, the use of Transformation gizmos may lead to malfunctions in the Selection Tool.
  • Rarely, the raycast could collide with an invisible UI entity.
  • Occasionally, the raycast of the Color Pipette is oriented in the opposite direction.
  • Enhance file browsing and access management by addressing issues related to invalid characters, inaccessible folders, and insufficient user permissions that can disrupt the file path.

