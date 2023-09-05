Release Notes - Tue, September 05, 2023

New features
Thumbnail view in the file browser for SL3D project files
- Option to switch between "List View" and "Thumbnail View" to showcase automatically generated screenshots of your creations, simplifying the process of identifying and loading the desired project.
- The toggle button is at the top right corner of the file browser.
Thumbnail view in the file browser for reference images (PNG, JPG)
- Option to display a preview of the importable images when browsing for reference images or alphas.
- The toggle button is at the top right corner of the file browser.
Fixes
- The Trim and Flatten brushes in raycast mode were not functioning correctly with certain strength slider values.
- In specific scenarios, the use of Transformation gizmos may lead to malfunctions in the Selection Tool.
- Rarely, the raycast could collide with an invisible UI entity.
- Occasionally, the raycast of the Color Pipette is oriented in the opposite direction.
- Enhance file browsing and access management by addressing issues related to invalid characters, inaccessible folders, and insufficient user permissions that can disrupt the file path.
Changed files in this update