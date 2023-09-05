 Skip to content

Raiding.Zone update for 5 September 2023

Fixed Registration not working properly

Share · View all patches · Build 12112286 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You users were created successfully but there was neither a success message nor a loading of the correct scene.

Now, you will see a proper error message if you are already register with your steam account.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2156441
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2156442
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2156443
