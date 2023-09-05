Fixed Registration not working properly

You users were created successfully but there was neither a success message nor a loading of the correct scene.
Now, you will see a proper error message if you are already register with your steam account.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update