Stellaris 3.9 "Caelum" update now available!

The 3.9 “Caelum” update brings with it bug fixes, improvements to Gameplay, Automation, Performance, and the Leader Cap, on top of adding new content for many of our previously-released DLCs.

Read the full patch notes here.

Dont want to read pages of patch notes? Stellaris Game Director Eladrin joined us on YouTube last week to talk about the new features coming in 3.9!

You can also read our (translated) Steam post outlining the new additions to Stellaris in 3.9 here.

**Please note that save file compatibility between versions is not guaranteed.

If you have an important 3.8.4 game going, please back up the save file before trying to load the save in 3.9.1. You can roll back to a prior version by right-clicking on Stellaris in your library -> Properties -> Betas -> choose the 3.8.4 from the drop-down.

If you experience crashing or other issues, first disable all mods and start a new save. If the issue persists, please report it on the Bug Report forums.**

Thanks for playing Stellaris, and always remember the galaxy is vast and full of wonders!