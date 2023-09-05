 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Vision Of The Ant update for 5 September 2023

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12111693 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reworked the Starter Area
  • Updated the monster sprites
  • Added one new monster in the low level caves
  • Changed the battle layout
  • Added new Achievements
  • Replaced a battle music
  • Changed the message font
  • Fixed a Dungeon Teleportation Bug

Changed files in this update

The Vision of the Ant Content Depot 1854281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1854282 Depot 1854282
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link