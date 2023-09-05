- Reworked the Starter Area
- Updated the monster sprites
- Added one new monster in the low level caves
- Changed the battle layout
- Added new Achievements
- Replaced a battle music
- Changed the message font
- Fixed a Dungeon Teleportation Bug
The Vision Of The Ant update for 5 September 2023
Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
The Vision of the Ant Content Depot 1854281
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1854282 Depot 1854282
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update