Update 0.19.0 - New difficulty mode and QoL improvements

Hey everyone!

Here goes the last, slightly bigger update before we reach 1.0 :)

It contains the missing "Challenge" difficulty mode, rename/delete options for save slots and other requested quality of life improvements.

Changelog v0.19.0

"Challenge" difficulty mode has been added with these modifiers:

You will lose 20% exp and 8% of your coins upon defeat.

Enemy density is increased by roughly 50%.

(This primarily affects the overworld levels)

Recovery at bonfires is disabled.

Fast travel cost is increased.

Your starting health is slightly decreased.

(This primarily affects the overworld levels)

Enemy base level is increased by 1.

Auto-recovery is disabled.

(Recovery from herbs, potions, etc. still works as normal)

Other improvements and fixes