Battle Grid update for 5 September 2023

Small camera adjustments

Share · View all patches · Build 12111030

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • When entering battle mode, the camera swap is faster (1s->0.3s).
  • When moving around, there is no longer a 'dead zone' in which the camera would not follow your mechs.

