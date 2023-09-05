- When entering battle mode, the camera swap is faster (1s->0.3s).
- When moving around, there is no longer a 'dead zone' in which the camera would not follow your mechs.
Battle Grid update for 5 September 2023
Small camera adjustments
Patchnotes via Steam Community
