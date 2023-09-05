 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Battle Tracks update for 5 September 2023

Patch 1.3.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12108991 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A quick patch

  • Vsync should now be on by default when downloading the game for the first time
  • Fix bosses not moving or working when Invisible Enemies CC effect was active.

This should be the last update for 1.3 (pending any critical issues). The next efforts are all focused on Battle Tracks' upcoming online mode! Please feel free to check out the beta now, and let us know if there are any bugs. It is in its final bug fixing stages, and work is being done to integrate this Crowd Control update into it. Any future Crowd Control updates, bug fixes, etc. will come in or after the Online Update.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1932502 Depot 1932502
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1932503 Depot 1932503
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link