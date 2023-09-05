Patch 1.3.5

A quick patch

Vsync should now be on by default when downloading the game for the first time

Fix bosses not moving or working when Invisible Enemies CC effect was active.

This should be the last update for 1.3 (pending any critical issues). The next efforts are all focused on Battle Tracks' upcoming online mode! Please feel free to check out the beta now, and let us know if there are any bugs. It is in its final bug fixing stages, and work is being done to integrate this Crowd Control update into it. Any future Crowd Control updates, bug fixes, etc. will come in or after the Online Update.