Junk Survivor update for 4 September 2023

Major Update - Alpha 1.3.0 Weeklong Sale !

4 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are very pleased to release Update 1.3.0. This was a major change of all Interface elements to better suit the game style. We also add new player characters which will allow us better customization for the future. To celebrate this major update we are running a weeklong sale so be sure to get it now if you have not yet!

  • New Interface graphics - We changed all icons and all interface elements with new graphics to better suit our game style.
  • New player characters - New player characters has been added to allow for a wider choice with 3 body types to choose from.
  • New weapons added - we added new weapon types like a sniper rifle and a grenade launcher for more weapon options.
  • Steam Achievements added - Yu can now reach Steam Achievements doing different activities in the game, Lets see who can reach all the achievements first!
  • New Main menu layout - We changed the Main Menu layout so its easier to navigate the system.
  • New Clothing Options - New clothing items will drop allowing players to further customize their character.
  • All new graphics on Steam page - All platforms have been updated to display better quality graphics to represent the game.

