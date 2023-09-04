New Persistent lobbies with tweakable parameters (Equal Cars, Total Laps, etc)

New Features:
- Tweakable Lobby Parameters: User can now choose the track he wants to race in along with the ability to tweak other parameters like Tire deg percentage, AI Difficulty, Qualifying time, Race laps, etc.
- Persistent Lobby: The game now remembers the lobby code and redirects the user to the lobby after the race ends. As a result the user does not have to generate a new lobby code every time.
- Private and Public lobby: The user can now choose whether he wants to race on a public lobby or create their own private lobby
Changes:
- Reverted back to the previous vehicle physics system where turning too much did not slow down the vehicle.
- Friendly Mode is now replaced by Public lobby
- The vehicle gets a lot slower when going through grass.
- Temporarily removed Track Oval and Track England from the Duel Mode.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed issue where the car showed "Tires are dead" as soon as the race started
Changed files in this update