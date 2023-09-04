 Skip to content

Formula Bwoah update for 4 September 2023

New Persistent lobbies with tweakable parameters (Equal Cars, Total Laps, etc)

Formula Bwoah update for 4 September 2023

Build 12106663

New Features:

  • Tweakable Lobby Parameters: User can now choose the track he wants to race in along with the ability to tweak other parameters like Tire deg percentage, AI Difficulty, Qualifying time, Race laps, etc.
  • Persistent Lobby: The game now remembers the lobby code and redirects the user to the lobby after the race ends. As a result the user does not have to generate a new lobby code every time.
  • Private and Public lobby: The user can now choose whether he wants to race on a public lobby or create their own private lobby

Changes:

  • Reverted back to the previous vehicle physics system where turning too much did not slow down the vehicle.
  • Friendly Mode is now replaced by Public lobby
  • The vehicle gets a lot slower when going through grass.
  • Temporarily removed Track Oval and Track England from the Duel Mode.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed issue where the car showed "Tires are dead" as soon as the race started

