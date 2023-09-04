Void Stranger - Ver 1.0.1 Patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12105977 · Last edited 4 September 2023 – 16:46:14 UTC by Wendy

Void Stranger ver 1.0.1. is now live!

This patch includes some bugfixes and some QoL changes.

Please note that while these are mostly minor, depending on your progress they might include spoilers - tread carefully.

Thank you for playing!

BUGFIXES:

[spoiler]While using "Infinity" brand, removing the locust icon next to the infinity icon would default the infinity icon to blank (or "00"). Now the infinity icon remains infinite.[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Removing the infinity icon and getting punished at the same time would reset room. Now room remains sotftlocked.[/spoiler]

[spoiler]If player's own brand was completely full, falling into a pit in B255 at the bottom of the screen would warp them into REDACTED. [/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed a bug where knocking a small chest three times while behind it and then talking to an egg would softlock the game in certain situations.[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Removing the last two digits of the brane value would softlock the game upon exiting the room. Now the game crashes properly.[/spoiler]

Some other small fixes not reported previously.

MISC: