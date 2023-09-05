 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Victoria 3 update for 5 September 2023

Victoria 3: Hotfix 1.4.2 is now LIVE!

Share · View all patches · Build 12105732 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, hello Victorians!

We have released a hotfix for 1.4.2 today which includes a few fixes and changes to the game. Please do not use this thread to report any new issues you discover - but rather file any bug reports in the bug reporting forum, thank you!

Fixes include:

  • Time of day (unrelated to Day/Night cycle) is now visible in the top-right timekeeper widget again, with icons instead of numbers
  • AI is now even less inclined to overuse Anchorages in Ports
  • Import/export buttons are now available when observing goods in other markets
  • Taino Statue mystic smoke is now less frequent (but equally mysterious)
  • Fixed a crash related to CreateNewBuilding
  • Fixed a crash related to Windows error 0xc0000409
  • Fixed an Out of Sync in Additional Income calculations
  • "SETTING_TEXTURE_STREAMING_TOOLTIP" is now properly localized also in non-English languages

Changed files in this update

Project Caligula Content Depot 529341
  • Loading history…
Project Caligula Windows Depot 529342
  • Loading history…
Project Caligula OSX Depot 529343
  • Loading history…
Project Caligula Linux Depot 529344
  • Loading history…
Project Caligula Windows Launcher Depot 529345
  • Loading history…
Project Caligula OSX Launcher Depot 529346
  • Loading history…
Project Caligula Linux Launcher Depot 529347
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2411230
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link