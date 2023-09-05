Victoria 3: Hotfix 1.4.2 is now LIVE!

Hello, hello Victorians!
We have released a hotfix for 1.4.2 today which includes a few fixes and changes to the game. Please do not use this thread to report any new issues you discover - but rather file any bug reports in the bug reporting forum, thank you!
Fixes include:
- Time of day (unrelated to Day/Night cycle) is now visible in the top-right timekeeper widget again, with icons instead of numbers
- AI is now even less inclined to overuse Anchorages in Ports
- Import/export buttons are now available when observing goods in other markets
- Taino Statue mystic smoke is now less frequent (but equally mysterious)
- Fixed a crash related to CreateNewBuilding
- Fixed a crash related to Windows error 0xc0000409
- Fixed an Out of Sync in Additional Income calculations
- "SETTING_TEXTURE_STREAMING_TOOLTIP" is now properly localized also in non-English languages
Changed files in this update