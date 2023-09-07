Acron Patch 1.17

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Game Updates:
- Moved tree branches up a bit to avoid obscuring the player view.
- Moved the initial Start button closer to the player, making it easier to reach.
- The arrow pointing homeward when holding an acorn is now only visible to the player controlling that squirrel.
Bug Fixes:
- Improved throw velocity calculations when letting go of throwables immediately after grabbing them.
- The tree/squirrels win text is now correctly sized for Asian languages and updated when changing languages.
- Fixed an issue where text styles would not be used when changing between certain languages.
- Fixed an issue where multiplayer matches occasionally could not be started.
