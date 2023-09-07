 Skip to content

Acron: Attack of the Squirrels! update for 7 September 2023

Acron Patch 1.17

Build 12105508 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game Updates:
  • Moved tree branches up a bit to avoid obscuring the player view.
  • Moved the initial Start button closer to the player, making it easier to reach.
  • The arrow pointing homeward when holding an acorn is now only visible to the player controlling that squirrel.
Bug Fixes:
  • Improved throw velocity calculations when letting go of throwables immediately after grabbing them.
  • The tree/squirrels win text is now correctly sized for Asian languages and updated when changing languages.
  • Fixed an issue where text styles would not be used when changing between certain languages.
  • Fixed an issue where multiplayer matches occasionally could not be started.

