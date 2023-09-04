 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

JumpPower update for 4 September 2023

close playtest

Share · View all patches · Build 12105231 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

i finally find the button of close playtest.
deploy two version is tired.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2359611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2359612
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link