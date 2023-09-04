Patch Notes for 04/09/2023

Wartales v1.0.28001
Controller
- Controller support has been added.
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where Dying units would do the Galvanisation animation.
- Fixed an issue where armor and accessories could be equipped on Crawlers.
- Fixed an issue where oil effects could be triggered on friendly animals by Taming arrows.
- Fixed a discrepancy between the skill “Vigor” and its description.
- Fixed an issue where the skill “Animal Affinity” would not give any of the wolves’ skills.
- Fixed an issue where the strategic order “Perspective” would not work on AOE attacks.
- Fixed an issue where the skill “Change of pace” wouldn’t not grant Dodge.
- Fixed an issue where the skill “Enhanced Visibility” would incorrectly trigger Attacks of Opportunity.
- Fixed an issue where the skill “Gust of Wind” would not trigger its effect when paired with the “backstrap” belt accessory.
- Fixed an issue where the skill “Cover of darkness” wasn’t updating properly when going from dark to well lit areas.
- Fixed an issue where the bear’s skill “Enraged” would not apply “Immobile” on enemy units.
- Fixed an issue where the wolf skill “Guard wolf” would not work as intended.
- Fixed an issue where some captured outlaws could not equip any armor.
- Polar wolves now count towards the “wolf pack” skill.
- Arena battles no longer result in injuries.
- Changed Crocswine’s level 12 skill from Unsettling Strike to Jostling.
Items
- Fixed a crash that would happen when using Pungent Powder in a rat’s nest.
- Traveller’s soup food value has been changed from 1 to 14.
- Fixed an issue where some food would not satisfy infected party members dietary requirements despite containing meat.
- Fixed an issue where Looter’s torch couldn’t be used as a torch.
- Fixed an issue where Exhausting oil would only trigger on bleeding units.
- Fixed an issue where equipping left hand weapons to prisoners would add a weapon in their right hand.
Quests
- Fixed a crash that would happen if the Scholar dies during “The worst place in Ludern”.
- Fixed an issue where Abbot Theocene’s quest would not progress after destroying the unstable bridge.
- Fixed an issue where the game would softlock after the fight against the wolves during “Runaway Errand”.
- Fixed an issue where the game would softlock if the player canceled the fight against Hostes during the “Black Caravan '' quest.
- Fixed an issue where the “Discreet and Daring” quest marker would stay on the world map after completion.
- Fixed an issue where “Secret Funding” would not count as completed if the chests had been stolen. If you’ve been encountering the issue, you’ll need to head back to the concealed camp and it’ll count as completed.
- Fixed an issue where prisoners wouldn’t rejoin the party at the end of “The curse of Harag”.
- Fixed an issue where Ines’ bandits would keep hunting your troop after “Sleazy Slavers” had been completed.
- Fixed an issue that would prevent weekly bounties from spawning.
World
- Fixed a crash that would occur when resting in New Ashtel’s market.
- Fixed an issue where the orientation of Graves would reset after loading a save.
- Fixed an issue where unique units would revert to their original name when left in a trading post.
Coop
- Fixed a crash that would occur if the Lectern was upgraded while another player was using it.
- Fixed an issue where the troop’s max carrying capacity would not update when saddlebags were equipped on a pony.
- Fixed an issue where War Paints could only be applied by the game’s host.
Miscellaneous
- Fixed an issue where Brightness adjustments would reset to default when launching the game.
- Fixed an issue where the magnifying glass would trigger when typing text.
Achievements
- Fixed an issue where Crawlers would incorrectly count for “Only your strongest potions”.
