"Orc Legion" Update Out Now!

This update adds a new section to explore in the upper tower, a new shop to unlock in the basecamp, improved ring inventory management and better expedition upgrades to increase total items gained per delivery. We also updated core systems to reduce the saving time and improve loading stability. Enjoy!
Thanks for your support!
Here are the patch notes (1.0068.463):
NEW CONTENT
- ADDED Pet master shop upgrade
- ADDED 10 new floors to tower
- ADDED 3 new enemy types to tower
- ADDED 7 Pets to merchant in basecamp
TOWER
- Added new section in the upper tower
- Added new orc faction "Aranox Legion"
- Added new enemy type "ORC BERSERKER"
- Added new enemy type "ORC CAPTAIN"
- Added new enemy type "ORC MARKSMAN"
- Added 5 new weapon textures
UPGRADES
- Tweaks to increase total gains from expedition upgrades
- Delivery from mining guild now gives +100 Copper ore
- Delivery from mining guild now gives +50 Iron ore
- Delivery from mining guild now gives +20 Titanium ore
- Delivery from library now gives +10 Blessed Scroll of Escape
- Delivery from library now gives +5 Blessed Scroll of Res
- Delivery from trading outpost now gives +10 Bandit chest
- Delivery from trading outpost now gives +5 Cursed chest
- Delivery from trading outpost now gives +3 Golden chest
- Delivery from alchemy lab now gives +200 Minor health pots
- Delivery from alchemy lab now gives +100 Major health pots
- Delivery from alchemy lab now gives +50 Greater health pots
PET MASTER SHOP
- Added to merchant - RAT (Pet Summon)(new)
- Added to merchant - SABERTOOTH (Pet Summon)(new)
- Added to merchant - SPIDER (Pet Summon)(new)
- Added to merchant - DRAGON (Pet Summon)(new)
- Added to merchant - HYENA (Pet Summon)(new)
- Added to merchant - SCORPION (Pet Summon)(new)
- Added to merchant - SNAIL (Pet Summon)(new)
MISC
- Improved inventory for Ring category,(+) now visible in listing
- Updated all item databases with new floor content
- Added Petmaster shop in Upgrades UI
- Keymaster shop has been reworked
- Crystal forge in tower UI has been reworked
- Tower UI has been improved
- Improved loading stability for character saves
- Added some preparation work for "Dungeon Attunement I"
- Added some preparation work for "Dungeon Attunement II"
- Added some preparation work for "Dungeon Attunement III"
- Added some additional preparation work for "Abyss realm"
- Added some additional preparation work for "Gardens of Riana"
- Added some additional preparation work for "Forests of Aldera"
- Added some additional preparation work for "Frozen Northlands"
- Savefiles from previous version are compatible
"Abyss Realm" ready to release soon?
YES! Our internal plan since launch has always been to release the "Abyss Realm" expansion in celebration of a major milestone when the game gathers 100 reviews or more on Steam. This goal seems to take abit longer then we expected it to. It is what it is. Based on the player count we actually thought we would hit this milestone approx 30-40 days after the release but sometimes in life things do not turn out as expected. Well it is a semi-idler game after all. Most people play it for a very long time(sometimes 2000 hours) and maybe wait abit longer before posting a review. We still trust in our game and we have seen a slight boost to new players everyday lately so it is only a matter of time until we achieve this goal. Be prepared for Abyss!
