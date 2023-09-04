"Orc Legion" Update Out Now!

This update adds a new section to explore in the upper tower, a new shop to unlock in the basecamp, improved ring inventory management and better expedition upgrades to increase total items gained per delivery. We also updated core systems to reduce the saving time and improve loading stability. Enjoy!

Thanks for your support!

Here are the patch notes (1.0068.463):

NEW CONTENT

ADDED Pet master shop upgrade

ADDED 10 new floors to tower

ADDED 3 new enemy types to tower

ADDED 7 Pets to merchant in basecamp

TOWER

Added new section in the upper tower

Added new orc faction "Aranox Legion"

Added new enemy type "ORC BERSERKER"

Added new enemy type "ORC CAPTAIN"

Added new enemy type "ORC MARKSMAN"

Added 5 new weapon textures

UPGRADES

Tweaks to increase total gains from expedition upgrades

Delivery from mining guild now gives +100 Copper ore

Delivery from mining guild now gives +50 Iron ore

Delivery from mining guild now gives +20 Titanium ore

Delivery from library now gives +10 Blessed Scroll of Escape

Delivery from library now gives +5 Blessed Scroll of Res

Delivery from trading outpost now gives +10 Bandit chest

Delivery from trading outpost now gives +5 Cursed chest

Delivery from trading outpost now gives +3 Golden chest

Delivery from alchemy lab now gives +200 Minor health pots

Delivery from alchemy lab now gives +100 Major health pots

Delivery from alchemy lab now gives +50 Greater health pots

PET MASTER SHOP

Added to merchant - RAT (Pet Summon)(new)

Added to merchant - SABERTOOTH (Pet Summon)(new)

Added to merchant - SPIDER (Pet Summon)(new)

Added to merchant - DRAGON (Pet Summon)(new)

Added to merchant - HYENA (Pet Summon)(new)

Added to merchant - SCORPION (Pet Summon)(new)

Added to merchant - SNAIL (Pet Summon)(new)

MISC

Improved inventory for Ring category,(+) now visible in listing

Updated all item databases with new floor content

Added Petmaster shop in Upgrades UI

Keymaster shop has been reworked

Crystal forge in tower UI has been reworked

Tower UI has been improved

Improved loading stability for character saves

Added some preparation work for "Dungeon Attunement I"

Added some preparation work for "Dungeon Attunement II"

Added some preparation work for "Dungeon Attunement III"

Added some additional preparation work for "Abyss realm"

Added some additional preparation work for "Gardens of Riana"

Added some additional preparation work for "Forests of Aldera"

Added some additional preparation work for "Frozen Northlands"

Savefiles from previous version are compatible

"Abyss Realm" ready to release soon?

YES! Our internal plan since launch has always been to release the "Abyss Realm" expansion in celebration of a major milestone when the game gathers 100 reviews or more on Steam. This goal seems to take abit longer then we expected it to. It is what it is. Based on the player count we actually thought we would hit this milestone approx 30-40 days after the release but sometimes in life things do not turn out as expected. Well it is a semi-idler game after all. Most people play it for a very long time(sometimes 2000 hours) and maybe wait abit longer before posting a review. We still trust in our game and we have seen a slight boost to new players everyday lately so it is only a matter of time until we achieve this goal. Be prepared for Abyss!