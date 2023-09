We are so excited to launch THE HALLWAY - ESCAPE ROOM in Early Acces today and can't wait to hear your feedback about our first release.

Enjoy the riddles!

As with any Early Access title, we have big plans coming up. While the current version might only give you a short escape room expierence we've already layed out the roadmap for the future of our game and are hard at work to make it reality.

Cheers

The uqGames Team