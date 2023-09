Share · View all patches · Build 12102219 · Last edited 4 September 2023 – 05:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Added:

More music

Object hover outlines

Achievement support

More terrain, edge, and water colors

Bug Fixes:

No longer will the camera be locked in place upon exiting the pause menu without hitting the escape key on your keyboard

Fixed various path-finding glitches with the citizen AI

Corrected very minor texture issues with smoke particles

Ocean waves will no longer rise above the terrain mesh