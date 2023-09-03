 Skip to content

Fire of Life: New Day update for 3 September 2023

Version .38s Demon and Mage Released

Version .38s Demon and Mage Released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fire of Life v. 38 Demons and Mages

This version represents the last of the “remake” for the Prologue and Part 1. Shortly after releasing it in December, there was people who complained (rightfully) that is was very fast pace (too confusing the exact words were) 😊 So, I approached it with a different method as you see it now. This chapter shows Madison’s day at work and Cayla/Tori getting orientation done for school.

Enhancements

Bio filters:

There are a lot of characters in this story, so I put in a filter so you can search based on who they are (human, vampire, shifter, etc.).

New Pics for Bios:

I have render new images to serve as Day 1 rewards (it goes based on seeing a particular part of the story). All the ladies are done, and I did some male. I plan on doing more in the future.
I So you don’t have to go into each bio to change the picture, there is an option to change all to the Base Image or Day 1 image.

Changed files in this update

