 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cell Machine Indev update for 3 September 2023

UI & Music Rework

Share · View all patches · Build 12100376 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Refreshed Menu UI
  • Added 8 new tracks by kvellc

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2435632 Depot 2435632
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2435633 Depot 2435633
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2435634 Depot 2435634
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link