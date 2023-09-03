- Refreshed Menu UI
- Added 8 new tracks by kvellc
Cell Machine Indev update for 3 September 2023
UI & Music Rework
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2435632 Depot 2435632
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2435633 Depot 2435633
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2435634 Depot 2435634
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update