Patch 1.0.1

Bug Fixes
- "Clyde" alien should no longer appear and not trigger.
- Fixed attic and storage door from displaying locked even with the key.
- Fixed 3rd flare from not appearing in the Attic on Standard difficulty.
- Other small fixes.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Bug Fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update