Confabulation: Homestead update for 3 September 2023

Patch 1.0.1

Build 12100011 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • "Clyde" alien should no longer appear and not trigger.
  • Fixed attic and storage door from displaying locked even with the key.
  • Fixed 3rd flare from not appearing in the Attic on Standard difficulty.
  • Other small fixes.

