与我签订契约，成为救世勇者吧！ update for 3 September 2023

Update Log#51——v0.8.32

Last edited by Wendy

This update mainly adds 2 new artifacts and continues to adjust the archer deck.

New content:
  • Defense Ring==New artifact==If no defense card is drawn at the beginning, an additional defense card will be drawn.
  • Dragon scale badge == New artifact == After being attacked by an attacking enemy, if there is no armor, you will gain 2 armor.
  • Salvage==New card for Archer==Draw 2/3 cards directly from the discard pile
  • Archer card pool adjustment
  • New content in illustrated book update
BUG repair:
  • Fixed the problem of strategy transfer + being consumed after use
  • Fixed the problem of reconnaissance and reconnaissance + being consumed after use

