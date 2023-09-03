Update Log#51——v0.8.32

This update mainly adds 2 new artifacts and continues to adjust the archer deck.
New content:
- Defense Ring==New artifact==If no defense card is drawn at the beginning, an additional defense card will be drawn.
- Dragon scale badge == New artifact == After being attacked by an attacking enemy, if there is no armor, you will gain 2 armor.
- Salvage==New card for Archer==Draw 2/3 cards directly from the discard pile
- Archer card pool adjustment
- New content in illustrated book update
BUG repair:
- Fixed the problem of strategy transfer + being consumed after use
- Fixed the problem of reconnaissance and reconnaissance + being consumed after use
