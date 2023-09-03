 Skip to content

Grozs Fantasy World update for 3 September 2023

9.3Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12098635 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Update the BOSS attack status
  • Reduce the maximum HP of the BOSS
  • Increase the probability of restoring HP upon defeating enemies
  • Increase the HP restored upon defeating enemies
  • Modify other details such as background

Changed files in this update

