- Update the BOSS attack status
- Reduce the maximum HP of the BOSS
- Increase the probability of restoring HP upon defeating enemies
- Increase the HP restored upon defeating enemies
- Modify other details such as background
Grozs Fantasy World update for 3 September 2023
9.3Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2550701
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update