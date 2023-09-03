Hotfix 1.0.2a

This was kind of an emergency fix, please let me know if you face any issue reaching the end of the game!
Balancing
- Cult of Nox gamble now only spawns Drakobolds.
- Golden Noxaerudeux now has the same ATK value as Night Noxaerudeux
- Different Noxaerudeux forms will now give different orbs when captured.
- All Noxaerudeux forms now have 300 base HP. (was 400)
- Night Noxaerudeux no longer has the Night Lurker ability.
Bugfixes
- “Big Boss” Tower Danger now works properly with Noxaerudeux. (I am so sorry.)
- Fixed an issue where the game would not lead you to the Finish Room properly after defeating Eskyuven.
- Fixed an issue where the game would sometimes lead you to the wrong segment after beating a boss.
