Hotfix 1.0.2a

This was kind of an emergency fix, please let me know if you face any issue reaching the end of the game!

Balancing

Cult of Nox gamble now only spawns Drakobolds.

Golden Noxaerudeux now has the same ATK value as Night Noxaerudeux

Different Noxaerudeux forms will now give different orbs when captured.

All Noxaerudeux forms now have 300 base HP. (was 400)

Night Noxaerudeux no longer has the Night Lurker ability.

Bugfixes