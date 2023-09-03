 Skip to content

Gamble Tower update for 3 September 2023

Hotfix 1.0.2a

Share · View all patches · Build 12098115 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This was kind of an emergency fix, please let me know if you face any issue reaching the end of the game!

Balancing

  • Cult of Nox gamble now only spawns Drakobolds.
  • Golden Noxaerudeux now has the same ATK value as Night Noxaerudeux
  • Different Noxaerudeux forms will now give different orbs when captured.
  • All Noxaerudeux forms now have 300 base HP. (was 400)
  • Night Noxaerudeux no longer has the Night Lurker ability.

Bugfixes

  • “Big Boss” Tower Danger now works properly with Noxaerudeux. (I am so sorry.)
  • Fixed an issue where the game would not lead you to the Finish Room properly after defeating Eskyuven.
  • Fixed an issue where the game would sometimes lead you to the wrong segment after beating a boss.

